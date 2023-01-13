Bank of America Downgrades Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Underperform

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

UNVR stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

