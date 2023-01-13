Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.36. 332,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

