Barclays Boosts Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $18.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HEP opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 250,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

