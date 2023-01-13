Barclays Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $83.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $98.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.15.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,384.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Datadog by 58.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

