Barclays Cuts Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target to CHF 950

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 990 to CHF 950 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank raised Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.67.

Partners Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PGPHF traded down $34.75 on Friday, reaching $944.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 88. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $753.75 and a twelve month high of $1,549.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $942.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.14.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

