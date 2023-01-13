Barclays Lowers Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 238

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 242 ($2.95) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $6.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.
