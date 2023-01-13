Barclays Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.69.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.