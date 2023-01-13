Barclays Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

