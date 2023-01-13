Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.45 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.21%. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Dropbox by 15.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

