Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Dropbox stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Dropbox by 15.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
