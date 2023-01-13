BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.31.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$62.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.