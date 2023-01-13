BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.31.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE stock opened at C$62.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09.
BCE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.