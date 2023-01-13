BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.31.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$62.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

