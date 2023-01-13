Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Up 32.2% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $59.05 million and $307,534.83 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00425399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,970.90 or 0.30046788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00910325 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

