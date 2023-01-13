Benjamin Silbermann Sells 23,704 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,157,703.36.

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $3,724,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 9,328,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,585,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 375.48 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

