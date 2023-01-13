Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Major Shareholder Sells $465,068.80 in Stock

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 47,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $465,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

BOAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 1,283,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,411. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,322,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 299,954 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.