BMO Capital Markets Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $56.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

CMC opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

