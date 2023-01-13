Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.53.

NYSE BA opened at $214.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.93. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

