BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

