BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Insider Activity at BOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.