BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.
BOX Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
