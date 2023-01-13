Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $182.47

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.21.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $168.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

