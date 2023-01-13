Cannell Capital Llc Sells 4,896 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,942,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,536,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 8,970 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $57,856.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 141,664 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $933,565.76.

On Thursday, January 5th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $209,249.43.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 16,440 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $109,490.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,161 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $37,027.61.

On Friday, December 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc sold 6,513 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $39,208.26.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Cannell Capital Llc sold 7,311 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $46,132.41.

On Monday, December 19th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,310. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $170.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Neuronetics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

