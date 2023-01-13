Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $5.81. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 151,522 shares traded.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
