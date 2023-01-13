CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$524.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

