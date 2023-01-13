China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

