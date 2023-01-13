Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 4.4%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 5,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 493,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of research firms have commented on KDNY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

