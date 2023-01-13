Chromia Price Tops $0.13 (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $90.83 million and $13.63 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00426026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,806.15 or 0.30091066 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00932198 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

