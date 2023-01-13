Chromia Price Tops $0.13 (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $90.83 million and $13.63 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Chromia Token Profile
Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.
Buying and Selling Chromia
