CIBC Trims Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Target Price to C$27.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor Price Performance

Interfor stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Interfor has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

