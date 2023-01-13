Citigroup Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $146.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Shares of LEA opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $194.23.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,113 shares of company stock worth $5,986,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

