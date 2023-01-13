Citigroup Increases Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $21.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of FOR opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.66. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

