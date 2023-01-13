Citigroup Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.