Citigroup Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The company had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.63 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

