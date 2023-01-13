Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clarkson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Clarkson Price Performance

Clarkson stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

