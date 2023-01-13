Clear Investment Research LLC Invests $29,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.