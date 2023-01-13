Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CWEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.