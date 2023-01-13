Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

