Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2489 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPGY. AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.19) to GBX 1,625 ($19.80) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.58) to GBX 2,150 ($26.19) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,003.00.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.