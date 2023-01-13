Compound Dai Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $558.82 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $558.82 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

