Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

