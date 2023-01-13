Contrasting Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -20,935.30% N/A -295.23% Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $90,000.00 3.82 -$5.20 million N/A N/A Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.58 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pineapple Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Touchpoint Group and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pineapple Energy has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 130.45%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Touchpoint Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and related benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

