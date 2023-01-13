Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 16.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

