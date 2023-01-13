Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.31. 24,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.41. The firm has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.