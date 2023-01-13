Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $481.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.41. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

