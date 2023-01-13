CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

LON CYN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market cap of £135.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.14. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 147.50 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.08 ($2.83). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.17.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

