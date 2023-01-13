CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance
LON CYN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market cap of £135.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.14. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 147.50 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.08 ($2.83). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.17.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
Recommended Stories
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.