Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 4,870 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $213.50. 34,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.