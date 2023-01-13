Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 6.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $37,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

