Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 33.2% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $383.94 million and $68.39 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00425350 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,791.35 or 0.30044575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00967272 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.