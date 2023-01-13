CV SHOTS Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $69.47 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,960.40 or 0.30102350 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00928818 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0055402 USD and is down -18.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.