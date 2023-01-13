CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 169,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

