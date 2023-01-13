CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %
CVS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 169,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
