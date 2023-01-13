DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $842.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $70,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 89.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

