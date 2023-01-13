DAGCO Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $249.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

