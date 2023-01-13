Daniel P. Hart Sells 10,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CROX traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

