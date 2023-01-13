David T. Hamamoto Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DiamondHead Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DHHC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 961,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,905. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondHead

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 846.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiamondHead by 183.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,301 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $8,194,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,321 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

