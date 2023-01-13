Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $436.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.50 and a 200-day moving average of $376.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

